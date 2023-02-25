UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Urging Russia to Leave Ukraine

Washington, MINA – The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution put forward by Ukraine calling on Russia to “fully and unconditionally withdraw” its troops from Ukrainian territory.

The move was taken after the UN General Assembly held its 11th special emergency session to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine, which entered its first year on Friday.

Seven countries Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, Nicaragua and Mali voted against the resolution while 32 others abstained, including China and India, Anadolu Agency reported.

This UN General Assembly resolution calls on UN member states and international organizations to “increase support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, in accordance with the (UN) Charter.”

The agreement also calls for an “immediate end to attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and any intentional attacks on civilian objects, including residences, schools and hospitals.”

This resolution also demands that Russia immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from Ukrainian territory within the internationally recognized borders and calls for an end to the war.​​​​​​​

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday addressed the UN General Assembly, calling on UN members to support the resolution.

A year ago on February 24, 2022, Russia started its invasion of Ukraine. Until now, there has been no sign of the two of them softening, in fact they are getting more aggressive.

The latest Russian President Vladimir Putin frozen the treaty on the limitation of the development of nuclear weapons, New START (for Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). This fueled fears of nuclear war.

The Ukraine conflict is by far the biggest gamble by a Kremlin leader, at least since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1999. Russian troops have experienced three major battlefield inversions since the war began, but still control about a fifth of Ukraine’s territory.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, and Putin now says Russia is locked in an existential battle with an arrogant West who he says wants to destroy Russia and steal its vast natural resources.

