UN Fears Human Rights Defenders in Palestine Targeted By Israel

Geneva, Switzerland, MINA – The acting UN Human Rights Chief, Nada Al-Nashif said he was concerned about the targeting of rights defenders in the occupied Palestinian territories, quoted from Days Of Palestine on Tuesday.

The 51st session of the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, which took place from 12 September to 7 October, officially issued a statement, quite concerned about the targeting of human rights defenders in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially what appears to be arbitrary,

“Such as the order to close seven Palestinian human rights and humanitarian organizations in Ramallah on August 18,” she said as quoted from Days of Palestine on Wednesday.

She also claimed that the defenders had received threats of arrest for carrying out their duties.

“We UN officials express concern that Israel has not extended visas for OHCHR foreign staff in our Palestinian offices, thereby limiting human rights monitoring in the occupied Palestinian territories,” she added.

She also added that those who oppose the war in Ukraine are subject to intimidation, repression, and sanctions in Russia.

According to her, this interferes with the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms granted by the Constitution, including the right to freedom of assembly, expression and association. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)