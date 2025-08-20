SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Condemns Israeli Ban on Aid Tents in Gaza

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations has condemned Israel’s policy of banning the entry of tents into the Gaza Strip for the past five months, a measure enforced amid a wave of mass displacement. The report comes from Arab News on Wednesday.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 700,000 people have been displaced or re-displaced during this period. OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke explained that many civilians who previously received tents were forced to leave them behind when they were displaced again.

“They might have been given a tent, but then they were displaced again and had no way of bringing that tent with them,” Laerke said during a press briefing in Geneva.

Israel has defended its policy by classifying tents as a “dual-use” item, claiming the tent poles could be used for military purposes. Laerke, however, stated that Israel’s policy is riddled with bureaucracy that makes aid delivery more difficult rather than easier.

The ban on tents remains in effect, despite Israel’s announcement on Saturday, August 16, that it would take over Gaza City and issue new mass evacuation orders.

The UN Human Rights Office warned that the plan to take over Gaza City poses significant risks to civilians, including mass displacement, an increase in casualties, and worsening suffering.

According to spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan, the amount of aid Israel has allowed into Gaza is minimal and far from enough to prevent widespread famine. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

