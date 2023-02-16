UN: All Israeli Settlements Are Illegal Under International Law

New York, MINA – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated that all Israeli settlements are illegal under international law and are a major obstacle to peace.

Guterres made his comments when he expressed his deep concern about the Israeli occupation authorities’ announcement of “legalizing” nine settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Such posts are illegal under international and even Israeli law.

“If these steps are implemented, they will further damage the prospects for a viable two-state solution,” a Guterres spokesman told reporters on Tuesday, MEMO reported.

He called for an end to unilateral actions that undermine prospects for a political solution based on UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.

More than 650,000 colonial settlers were scattered among 164 illegal settlements and 124 outposts built on stolen land in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

The land of the West Bank and Jerusalem is occupied territory, and under international law all Israeli settlement activity there is illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)