UN: 345,000 Palestinians in Gaza Face Famine this Winter

Gaza, MINA – A report issued by the United Nations indicates that around 345,000 residents of the Gaza Strip will face famine this winter, given the decline in humanitarian aid flows and warns of “the risk of widespread famine across the Gaza Strip.

The report, published on Thursday, indicates that this number is comparable to the 133,000 people currently classified as severely food insecure, Quds Press reports.

According to estimates, “the number of people facing severe food insecurity between November 2024 and April 2025 is expected to reach 345,000, representing around 16% of Gaza’s population.”

The report states that “the sharp decline in aid income will significantly affect families’ ability to feed their members and obtain basic goods and services.”

For 377 days, the Israeli occupation army, supported by the United States and Europe, continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with its planes bombing the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers, and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them directly, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.

The occupation’s ongoing aggression against Gaza has caused the deaths of 42,438 people, the injury of 99,246 others, and the displacement of 90% of the population of the Gaza Strip, according to UN data. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)