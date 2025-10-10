SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN: 170,000 Tons of Humanitarian Aid Awaiting Entry to Gaza

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

A queue of humanitarian aid trucks waiting to enter Gaza. (Photo: Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – A spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated on Thursday that approximately 170,000 tons of humanitarian aid are currently waiting to enter the Gaza Strip, following the announcement of the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The spokesperson said that once the Israeli occupation, which holds full control over all border crossings, approves who may enter the war zone, aid deliveries can resume to assist nearly two million Palestinians facing extreme shortages of food, medicine, and essential supplies, Palinfo reported.

The aid includes medical supplies, tents, and other urgent relief items.

Earlier this week, OCHA reported that the occupation had denied entry to 45% of registered humanitarian convoys, blocking their deliveries since the beginning of the war in October 2023.

The spokesperson emphasized that to deliver aid to civilians effectively, OCHA requires open crossings, safety guarantees for aid workers and civilians, visas for international staff, and unrestricted access for aid convoys.

They added that reviving Gaza’s private sector is crucial for restoring basic services and stabilizing daily life as quickly as possible.

Early Thursday morning, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his plan to end the war. This initial stage reportedly includes a prisoner exchange and an Israeli withdrawal to an agreed-upon “yellow line.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

