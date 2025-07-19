Ultra-Orthodox Parties Exit Netanyahu Government, Conscription Issue Sparks Crisis

Gaza, MINA – Three Israeli ultra-Orthodox parties have officially withdrawn from Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, triggering a political crisis amidst the ongoing, longest war in Gaza.

Two factions of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, Degel Hatorah and Agudat Israel, announced their resignations on Monday evening, July 14, 2025. This was followed by the Shas party, which exited on Thursday, as reported by Al-Jazeera.

The leaders of these parties stated their withdrawal from the government stemmed from Netanyahu’s inability to pass legislation exempting most Haredi yeshiva students, the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community from military conscription. This issue has been a source of political and social tension in Israel for the past two decades.

These resignations come as Israel is engaged in its longest war in history, with a steadily rising military casualty count, particularly in Gaza. The urgent need to recruit more soldiers is a primary reason for the government’s tightening conscription policies.

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Factions Ready for Long-Term War Against Israel

Meanwhile, the majority of Israeli society rejects any compromise for the Haredim on military service. They demand fairness in sharing the defense burden, whether through military service or civilian duty. Several political parties emphasize the necessity of legislation that establishes equal obligations for all young Israeli citizens.

On the other hand, the Haredim argue that studying the Torah is an essential form of public service. They believe that studying sacred texts has preserved Jewish values and principles for centuries. Some even believe that the spiritual power derived from religious study is more capable of protecting Israel than military equipment, even during wartime.

A survey by the Israel National Security Studies Center revealed that the Israeli military is currently facing a serious manpower crisis on various war fronts, especially in Gaza. This situation adds pressure on the government to quickly find a solution that balances military needs with the demands of the Haredi community.

The withdrawal of these ultra-Orthodox parties has the potential to destabilize Netanyahu’s right-wing governing coalition. If this crisis remains unresolved, Israel could face early elections in the near future.

Also Read: 40,000 Palestinians Pray Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Amidst Israeli Restrictions

For context, the issue of military conscription in Israel has long been a latent problem. Israel mandates military service for its citizens, but the Haredi community has historically received exemptions to focus on religious studies. This policy often sparks social resentment, especially among secular segments of society who perceive an injustice in the sharing of national defense duties. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kill 25 Gazans Seeking Food Near Rafah Aid Center