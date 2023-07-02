UK Issues France Travel Warning Amid Violent Protests

Geneva, MINA – The UK has issued a travel warning to its nationals who may be flying to France after nationwide unrest in response to the killing of a teenager by police, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Since 27 June, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted. There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced,” the British foreign office said in the travel advisory on Friday.

“Some local authorities may impose curfews,” it added.

The government urged its citizens to follow locations and timing of riots, saying: “You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when traveling and follow the advice of the authorities.”

Protests continued on Friday for a fourth night across France after the fatal police shooting of Nahel M. during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre earlier this week.

The Interior Ministry deployed 45,000 officers to quell the violent demonstrations, which included looting and setting cars and trash bins on fire.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)