UK, Egypt, and Palestine Push for Private Sector-Led Gaza Reconstruction

London, MINA – The United Kingdom, Egypt, and Palestine announced they are working to mobilize private sector financing to meet the enormous costs of rebuilding Gaza and ensure the reconstruction process is Palestinian-led.

“The scale of the devastation points to the need for urgent practical solutions. That is why we, the governments of the UK, Egypt, and Palestine, convened international investors and partner governments,” the three governments said in a joint communiqué on Thursday, following discussions at Wilton Park this week.

The three-day discussions brought together international investors, Palestinian private sector representatives, and international governments and states to explore how private funding can be mobilized to support Gaza’s recovery.

“The reconstruction of Gaza will cost tens of billions of dollars,” the statement noted.

The three countries added that rebuilding the territory will require both funding and the active participation and expertise of the private sector.

According to the communiqué, the discussions at Wilton Park “achieved significant progress in identifying ways to generate sustainable private financing, while putting the Palestinian people at the forefront and center of the recovery and reconstruction efforts.”

The meeting also aimed to advance existing plans, such as the “Arab-Islamic Plan for Early Recovery, Reconstruction, and Development of Gaza” and the “Outcome Document of the Two-State Solution Conference.”

Looking ahead, the co-hosts stated that they are committed to building on this week’s progress in support of the Cairo International Conference on Recovery, Reconstruction, and Development of Gaza, scheduled for November.

They also encouraged international action to support Gaza’s reconstruction as part of a collective effort to build a political horizon toward a Palestinian state and a two-state solution.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

