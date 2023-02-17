UCI Track Nation Cup 2023 Held at Jakarta International Velodrome

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia is hosting the TISSOT Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Track Nation Cup 2023 – Road to Paris Olympic 2024 International Tournament, which will be held on 23 – 26 February 2023, at the Jakarta International Velodrome (JIV), Rawamangun, East Jakarta.

JIV is a bicycle racing venue managed by PT Jakarta Propertindo (Perseroda) or Jakpro as a BUMD owned by DKI Jakarta Provincial Government.

“The 2023 UCI Track Nation Cup International Bicycle Racing Event will be an opening for world-class bicycle racing athletes to hunt for qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Olympics from track cycling discipline,” said Syahrial Syarif, VP Corporate Secretary Jakpro, in a written statement received by MINA on Thursday.

He explained that approximately 500 athletes from 41 countries had confirmed themselves to appear at the 2023 UCI Track Nation Cup.

Previously, the Indonesian Olympic Committee (NOC Indonesia) had conducted a review of preparations for holding the UCI Track Nation Cup 2023. JIV was also considered very worthy of being a venue for world-class bicycle racing events, such as the UCI Track Nation Cup 2023.

On the other hand, continued Syahrial, Jakpro is still making several preparations ahead of holding the 2023 UCI Track Nation Cup, including ensuring the readiness of JIV facilities or infrastructure so that they can be used optimally and thoroughly.

“Then, Jakpro prepares crowd control management, bearing in mind that this event will present hundreds of participants, official teams and media from various countries,” he said.

Jakpro as the manager of JIV will also provide an internet network for the needs of broadcast and a media center. This is very important, so that the lively UCI Track Nation Cup 2023 can be enjoyed by all people from all over the world.

The UCI Track Nation Cup 2023 is an international bicycle racing tournament that is historic for JIV. The reason is, this will be the first world-level event to be held at JIV, after the Covid-19 pandemic.

This bicycle racing event will strengthen JIV as an international standard bicycle racing arena, following its success in previous years, namely as the venue for the Asian Games, Asian Para Games and Asian Championship.

JIV has an International Standard Category 1 certificate or the highest from UCI in June 2018 and has been named one of the four best bicycle racing arenas in the world and the best in Asia by UCI.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)