UAR Deploys 14 Volunteers to Aceh for Search, Rescue and Humanitarian Response

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA — Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) has deployed 14 volunteers to Aceh to support search-and-rescue (SAR) operations, logistical distribution, and medical services in flood-affected areas. The volunteers were divided into two teams departing on separate routes.

The first team, consisting of nine personnel, departed for Langsa aboard the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Suharso from Tanjung Priok Naval Command. The deployment was officially flagged off by the Navy Chief of Staff.

The second team, comprising five members, is scheduled to fly to Lhokseumawe on a Hercules aircraft from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, pending flight confirmation from the Indonesian Air Force.

UAR Chairperson Endang Sudrajat said the volunteers include core personnel in SAR, medical services, logistics, and thibbun nabawi (Prophetic medicine) therapy, who will carry out initial needs assessments on the ground.

“We are deeply saddened by the impact of the floods in Aceh and other provinces. Our priority is evacuating isolated residents, delivering aid, and providing medical support. UAR is registered under the BASARNAS–BNPB Volunteer Desk to ensure fast and coordinated operations. We call on all parties to work together, every minute counts in saving lives,” Endang said.

The send-off ceremony was attended by UAR Patron H. Syakuri, UAR’s leadership, and the Deputy Governor of Jakarta, Rano Karno.

Current Situation in Aceh

Floods have continued across several parts of Aceh since Nov. 18, 2025. Provincial authorities report that more than 33,000 homes, affecting roughly 120,000 people, have been inundated in 16 districts and municipalities.

In South Aceh, 858 households (3,106 people) remain affected as waters have yet to recede.

In East Aceh, heavy rain triggered renewed flooding and strong winds, impacting 7,972 households, nearly 30,000 people, and forcing the evacuation of 920 residents.

Road access to several areas remains cut off due to high water levels, electricity outages, and disruptions in telecommunications networks. Eight districts and municipalities have declared a hydrometeorological emergency.

UAR stated that its mission is being carried out in coordination with the Indonesian Navy, Basarnas, BNPB, the Indonesian Air Force, and local disaster management agencies. Volunteers will remain on duty throughout the emergency period, with the possibility of personnel rotation if needed.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

