UAE Interested in Investing Renewable Energy Development Projects in IKN

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN, Abdulla Salem Al-Dhaheri. (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN, Abdulla Salem Al-Dhaheri, expressed the UAE’s interest in investing in the National Capital City (IKN), especially in developing and providing renewable energy.

Salem Al-Dhaheri said the UAE was ready to support Indonesia’s energy transition journey.

“I said that we are interested (investing in IKN). But we also have to be convinced for fruitful collaboration in the future,” said Salem Al-Dhaheri during a media meeting at the residence of the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Kuningan, South Jakarta on Tuesday night.e

He said that this energy project is a good project, where the UAE and Indonesia have the same goals in climate change mitigation action, diversification of the energy mix, development of a green vision, and a sustainable future.

The Ambassador also said that the UAE’s cooperation with Indonesia is increasing, one of which is by supporting the Cirata Floating Photovoltaic power plant development project, which is the first power plant project using floating solar panels, and at the same time is the largest project in the world.

According to Ambassador Salem Al-Dhaheri, the availability of renewable energy in a country will be one of the main drivers of investment decisions for many companies.

“So the UAE needs to be convinced about this (renewable energy industry) project,” he said.

In addition, the UAE and Indonesia have collaborated in developing renewable energy projects in Indonesia. These projects include developing new Renewable Energy (EBT) projects and sharing information for evaluating and analyzing project feasibility.

This collaboration was marked by the signing of cooperation between Pertamina through Pertamina Power and New Renewable Energy (PNRE) with the UAE renewable energy company Masdar at the end of 2022, namely the development of a Solar Power Plant (PLTS) in the Rokan Block with a cooperation agreement period of 2 years. namely from 12 November 2022 to 2024.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE Suhail Mohammed Al-Mazroei also conveyed the same thing regarding the clarity of the IKN project. However, in a big picture, the IKN project is interesting because it uses renewable energy.

“This capital will be the first capital in the world with renewable energy sources,” concluded Mohammed Al-Mazroei.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)