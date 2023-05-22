Select Language

Latest
1 hours agoThree Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army on Balata Refugee Camp
2 hours agoInternational Conference  on Religion, Peace and Civilization Strengthen Position of Muslims at the Global Level
2 hours agoUN Chief Pushes for Global Cooperation as 76th World Health Assembly Begins
2 hours agoUAE Condemns Israeli Minister's Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
2 hours agoTürkiye 'Strongly Condemns' Israeli Security Minister's Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex
Slideshow

UAE Condemns Israeli Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Beersheba on April 25, 2023 [GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images]

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The United Arab Emirates on Sunday condemned Israeli minister Itamar Bin Gvir’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police, WAFA reported.

In a statement issued, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to stop dangerous and provocative violations in it.

It stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten reaching a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news