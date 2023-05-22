UAE Condemns Israeli Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The United Arab Emirates on Sunday condemned Israeli minister Itamar Bin Gvir’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police, WAFA reported.

In a statement issued, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to stop dangerous and provocative violations in it.

It stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten reaching a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)