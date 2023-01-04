UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting to Discuss Al-Aqsa Mosque

New York, MINA – The United Arab Emirates and China on Tuesday called for a UN Security Council meeting after Israel’s right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the courtyard of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem amid warnings of riots.

The council is expected to hold a session on Thursday, diplomats said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The visit drew strong criticism around the world, with the US, Israel’s closest ally, expressing deep concern over the latest developments.

“While we are deeply concerned by any unilateral action that has the potential to exacerbate tensions, we would like to see the opposite happen,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“The United States stands firm for the preservation of the historic status quo with respect to holy sites in Jerusalem,” he said.

He added that any unilateral action that undermines the status quo is unacceptable.

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world’s third holiest site. Jews claim the area is the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)