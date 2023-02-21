UAE Cancels UN Voting Over Israeli Settlement Expansion

New York, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) canceled their intention to hold a vote or vote at the UN Security Council regarding a draft resolution against the expansion of Israel’s illegal settlements.

As quoted from the Middle East Monitor om Tuesday, this happened after the intervention by the United States.

In a note, the UAE said, “in view of the positive talks between the parties, we are now working on a draft PRST [presidential statement] that will gather consensus” at the UN Security Council. “Therefore, there will be no vote on the draft resolution on Monday. Most of the PRST language will be taken from the draft resolution.”

According to unnamed Israeli and US officials, if PA President Mahmoud Abbas promises not to seek UN assistance against Israel and its decision, Tel Aviv will freeze the plans it has announced.

The US also reportedly guaranteed its support for a presidential statement by the UN Security Council condemning Israeli settlements, which was largely a symbolic move, but would be the first in nine years to support a statement critical of Israel.

The alternative to that offer, as US officials have reported to PA officials involved in the proposed resolution talks, is for Washington to veto any resolution condemning Israel.

Previously, the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu legalized nine illegal settlements inhabited by Israeli Jews in the West Bank. The list of the nine settlements is Avigayil, Beit Hogla, Givat Harel, Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malachei Hashalom, Asahel, Sde Boaz, and Shaccharit.

Israel’s decision to legalize the nine illegal settlements drew widespread criticism, not only from Arab countries, but also from Europe and the United States (US).

The draft resolution proposed by the UAE seeks to reiterate that the establishment of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and is a flagrant violation of international law. The resolution also condemns all annexation attempts, including Israeli decisions and actions regarding settlements. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)