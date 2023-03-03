UAE Cancels Planned Netanyahu Visit

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The United Arab Emirates canceled a planned visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for fears it could escalate regional tensions with Iran, the Middle East Monitor reported on Thursday.

Israeli official sources said the UAE wanted the visit to focus on the Abraham Accords and bilateral relations, but they were worried that Netanyahu would want to use the visit to speak openly against Iran.

Meanwhile, according to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office, the visit, which was planned to take place in January next year, was canceled due to logistical reasons.

The UAE officially signed a normalization deal with Israel brokered by the United States in 2020. Since then the two have agreed to establish diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Iran strongly criticized the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel.

Iran considers the move to normalize relations between the UAE and Israel dangerous, and warned Tel Aviv against any kind of intervention in the Gulf equation. (T/RE1)

