Two Years Since Thufan Al-Aqsa: AWG Highlights the Palestinian People’s Struggle

Bekasi, MINA – Two years after the eruption of the Thufan Al-Aqsa (Al-Aqsa Flood) on October 7, 2023, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is highlighting the steadfastness and sacrifice of the Palestinian people in defending their homeland against the Zionist Israeli occupation.

AWG assesses that the two-year resistance symbolizes the resurgence of the Palestinian nation and has served to open the world’s eyes to the true face of oppressive and genocidal Zionism.

AWG Presidium Chairman Muhammad Anshorullah stated that the Thufan Al-Aqsa was more than just a military operation; it was a moment of national awakening for the Palestinian people that stirred global solidarity.

“The Thufan Al-Aqsa is not merely armed resistance. It is a historical event that has revived the dignity of the Palestinian nation and shown the world that their struggle is humanitarian, not terrorism,” Anshorullah said in a statement released in Bekasi on Tuesday.

According to data presented by AWG, the Zionist Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip has now spanned exactly 730 days. In the last 24 hours alone, 21 Palestinians were martyred and 96 others were wounded.

Since May 26, 2025, when the so-called “American-Zionist aid corridor” began, the number of casualties has reached 2,610 martyred and 19,143 injured. Furthermore, since March 18, 2025, the casualties have climbed to 13,568 martyred and 57,638 injured.

Overall, from October 7, 2023, until today, a total of 67,160 Palestinians have been martyred and 169,679 others injured as a result of the Israeli aggression.

“These figures are irrefutable evidence that what is happening in Gaza is not a war on terror, but a systematic genocide against unarmed civilians,” Anshorullah stressed. “The Zionists do not dare to face the fighters on the battlefield; instead, they kill women, children, and civilians,” he added.

America as a Direct Perpetrator

Anshorullah firmly asserted that the United States cannot be disassociated from the crimes in Palestine. According to him, Washington is not only a supporter but also a perpetrator of the genocide that grants Israel impunity through repeated vetoes at the UN Security Council.

“America continues to supply weapons, funds, and political protection, even as its own people are now beginning to advocate for Palestine,” he stated.

Momentum for Palestinian Unity and Global Support

Anshorullah believes the Thufan Al-Aqsa has also created an important momentum for Palestinian national unity. He noted that on the ground, the military wings of various factions are fighting together, while in the diplomatic arena, the Palestinian Authority has successfully mobilized global support through legal and political channels.

“The factions in Palestine are now rediscovering a unified direction for their struggle. And the world is moving—we are witnessing massive demonstrations, victories at the UN, the ICJ, and the ICC, and the recognition of Palestine by a number of countries. All of this is the fruit of a global awareness born from the Thufan Al-Aqsa,” he explained.

AWG thus urged that concrete and permanent Palestinian national unity be realized as the key to victory against the Zionist Israeli occupation.

Appreciation for the Houthis and Hezbollah

Anshorullah also extended appreciation to the Houthis group in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon for showing tangible solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

“They may not be official representatives of a state, but their courage in pressuring the Zionists and their allies is highly significant. Amid the silence of many Arab leaders, these two forces have stepped forward to defend the truth,” he expressed.

Call for Indonesia: Zionist Economic Boycott

Specifically for Indonesia, AWG called for support for Palestine to be comprehensively strengthened, not only in the political and humanitarian contexts but also economically.

“We must go further. Indonesia needs to implement a boycott against all economic interests affiliated with Zionist Israel. This is part of the economic jihad to defend Al-Aqsa,” he affirmed.

Closing his statement, Anshorullah reiterated his conviction that the victory of Palestine is only a matter of time, as promised by God in the Qur’an.

“The world is indeed witnessing the most brutal genocide of the modern century. But we are certain that God’s promise is sure. Palestine will be free, Al-Aqsa will be liberated, and Zionism will be destroyed,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

