Two Protesters Burn Copies of Qur’an in Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, MINA – Two protesters burned copies of the Islamic holy book, Al-Qur’an, in front of the Iraqi Embassy in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

The duo from a group calling itself the Danish Patriots stomped on a Qur’an on Monday and burned it on a tin foil tray next to an Iraqi flag lying on the ground.

Shortly after the incident, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the authorities of countries in the European Union to “urgently reconsider the so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate”, according to Iraq’s state news agency INA, Al Jazeera reported.

Danish ultra-nationalist far-right patriots held a similar demonstration last week and live-streamed the event on Facebook.

After last week’s incident, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen condemned it as an act of “stupidity” by individuals.

Rasmussen told national broadcaster DR: “It is a despicable act to insult another’s religion.”

“This applies to the burning of the Qur’an and other religious symbols. There is no other purpose than to provoke and create division,” he said. He noted, however, that burning religious books was not a crime in Denmark. (T/RE1/P2)

