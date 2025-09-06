SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Damage to Afghan Homes in Remote Areas After Three Major Earthquakes Struck Kunar Province, September 1–5, 2025. (Photo: Ariana News)

Kabul, MINA – Two powerful aftershocks struck eastern Afghanistan within 12 hours on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported.

According to Ariana News, the quakes raised fears of more casualties and destruction in areas already devastated by previous tremors that killed around 2,200 people over four days.

The aftershocks further battered the South Asian country, already scarred by war, poverty, and shrinking international aid.

Earlier, the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) estimated 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries had been recorded as of Thursday.

A Reuters eyewitness said continuous aftershocks rattled Nangarhar Province, while details of the damage were still being gathered.

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday struck the southeast at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said, just hours after the first aftershock on Thursday night.

The initial earthquake on Sunday, Aug 31, measuring 6.0 magnitude just before midnight, was among the deadliest in Afghanistan, causing destruction across Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

A second 5.5-magnitude quake on Tuesday  sparked panic and disrupted rescue operations as rocks tumbled down mountains, cutting off roads to remote villages.

With homes mostly built from dried mud bricks, stones, and timber, many families chose to remain outdoors rather than return inside as a precaution against further aftershocks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

