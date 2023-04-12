Two Palestinians Shot and Killed by Israeli Forces in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli forces Tuesday have shot and killed two Palestinians, and injured another, near the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Wafa reported.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the two slain Palestinians were identified as So’oud al-Titi and Mohammad Abu Thera’.

Israeli forces opened fire at three Palestinians, killing two and injuring another.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, said that that medical crews moved a Palestinian youth shot in the shoulder with live bullets to the Rafidia hospital, noting that the Israeli forces are preventing medical staff from approaching the other injured Palestinians.

Israeli soldiers then proceeded to detain the bodies of the two slain Palestinians.

The Ministry of Health added that with the killing of al-Titi and Abu Thera’, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 98. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)