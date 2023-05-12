Two Palestinians Martyrs, Five others Injured in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – Two Palestinians were killed and at least five others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment in al-Nasser neighborhood to the west of Gaza city, according to sources.

Local sources said that two bodies were pulled from under the rubble of the targeted apartment, WAFA reported.

In a related matter, medical sources of the Indonesia Hospital, north of the Strip, confirmed that a man arrived at the hospital with an injury he sustained in an Israeli airstrike that targeted an agricultural land in the town of Beit Lahiya to the north.

This brings the number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of Israeli air attacks on Gaza on Tuesday to 33.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)