Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Northern Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

11 Views

Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least two Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, in what marked another violation of the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas, medical sources confirmed.

The victims’ bodies were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital following the attack, which struck an area inside Beit Lahia, according to the same sources.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed the strike targeted infrastructure allegedly used to store weapons and aerial equipment, adding that its forces would continue operations “to remove any threat.”

The airstrike followed a deadly day in Gaza, during which more than 100 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli attacks across the enclave on Tuesday.

Also Read: Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Raising Death Toll to 256

Hamas condemned the new escalation, holding Israel fully responsible for the renewed violence while reiterating its commitment to the ceasefire agreement. The group urged international mediators to intervene immediately and pressure Israel to stop what it described as “massacres” against civilians.

Since October 2023, Israel’s attacks on Gaza have killed over 68,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children and injured more than 170,000 others.

The war came to a halt under a ceasefire deal implemented on Oct. 10, part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Bans Red Cross Visits to Palestinian Prisoners, Citing ‘State Security’ Concerns

