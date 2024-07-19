Two Palestinians Killed by Israeli Airstrike on Al Falah School in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A devastating Israeli airstrike targeted the Al-Falah School in the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, resulting in the killing of two civilians and the injury of five others, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported that the victims, including two fatalities and five wounded, were transported to the Al-Ahli Arab Hospita in Gaza City following the deadly blast.

This ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has so far resulted in the killing of over 38,848 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

The Israeli onslaught has also left more than 89,459 injured, according to preliminary figures, with thousands still trapped under rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)