Two Palestinian Martyrs in Nablus After Clashes Against Israeli Forces

Nablus, MINA – Two Palestinian youths were martyred, and several others received minor to serious injuries, as a result of armed clashes that resumed after the Israeli occupation forces invaded several areas in the city of Nablus on Monday morning.

Quoted from Shehab, a local source said the two martyrs who took action against the Israeli occupation army’s attack were named Muhammad al-Hallaq and Muhammad Abu Bakar.

Sources reported that the occupying forces stormed the city of Nablus from several sides with a large number of military vehicles, and continued to raid a number of residents’ houses.

It said the occupation forces arrested two youths, Ezz Touqan and Nidal Tabanga, after raiding their house and destroying its contents in the city of Nablus.

The “Black Nest” group issued a brief statement, in which it said, “Our fighters are facing the occupying forces who stormed the city of Nablus, and they clashed with bullets and improvised explosives.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)