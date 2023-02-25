Two Muhammadiyah Universities Enter the Ranking of the Best Campuses in ASEAN

Jakarta, MINA– Two Muhammadiyah Colleges have made it into the list of the best universities in ASEAN based on the results of a ranking conducted by AppliedHE, an organization with offices in Sin Ming Lane, Midview City, Singapore.

As quoted from the Muhammadiyah website on Saturday, the two campuses are Muhammadiyah University Purwokerto (UMP) and Muhammadiyah University Malang (UMM).

Meanwhile, other private campuses outside of PTM originating from Indonesia include Bina Nusantara University, Indonesian Technocratic University, Telkom University, and Indonesian Islamic University. Campuses in other countries include the Philippines, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

In this regard, the Chairman of the Muhammadiyah Central Executive, Prof. Irwan Akib expressed his gratitude for the ranking carried out by AppliedHE as an international higher education ranking institution.

“From this achievement, of course we hope that the inclusion of the two PTMs will be a trigger and trigger to continue to develop themselves. And what has been achieved by University of Muhammadiyah Purwokerto (UMP) and University of Muhammadiyah Malang (UMM) is not only the pride of the two campuses, but also our collective pride,” said Prof. Irwan Akib when confirmed on Friday.

With this achievement, Prof. Irwan Akib has high hopes, so that this achievement can be grateful for in the form of implementing concrete forms of work in an effort to increase future achievements.

AppliedHE only ranks private universities, highlighting teaching & learning quality, employability, and research, as well as community engagement, internationalization, and institutional reputation.

In addition to universities from ASEAN (Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam), the second ‘plus’ edition (2023) also features universities from outside ASEAN, namely: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and Taiwan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)