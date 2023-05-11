Two More Palestinians Killed as Israeli Airstrikes Continue to Pummel Gaza

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli airstrike Thursday evening killed two more people in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of the city of Gaza, taking the total death toll to 28 since Tuesday, according to WAFA.

WAFA reported medical sources from al-Shifa Hospital confirming that the a deadly raid struck a residential house in the neighborhood, killing two people.

The sources added that the bodies of the slain people were brought to Al-Shefa medical complex.

Earlier this evening, an Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian, identified as a member of the Abu Daqqa family, and wounded four members of the family, including his wife, who sustained serious injuries, when a fighter jet shelled their house in Bani Sahla town, east of Khan Younes city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched airstrikes against the besieged Gaza Strip for the third consecutive day, resulting in the killing of 26 Palestinians, including women and children, and wounding 86 others, including serious injuries.

This rises the total death toll of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli army and settlers since the start of 2023 to 143 in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, including 26 children and six women. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)