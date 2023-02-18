Two Million Copy of Al-Quran Distributed Into Remote Comunities in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Al-Quran Waqf Agency (BWA) CEO Heru Binawan said, BWA has distributed around two million copy of Al-Quran holy books to Outermost, Remote and Isolated (3T) communities.

Apart from that, he has also run waqf for clean water facilities for people in areas with water shortages.

“Initially BWA only concentrated on providing Al-Quran manuscripts for Muslims in rural areas. Because we see they are hard to get. Many mosques or musollahs do not have the Quran. If there is, the Koran is already worn out,” said Heru in a public dialogue organized by the Indonesian Muslim Journalists Association (PJMI) at the Balairung Hotel, Jakarta on Friday.

However in its journey, continued Heru, BWA is also called to provide clean water for the community. According to him, through the provision of clean water and healthy sanitation, it is hoped that productive citizens will achieve prosperity.

“If we are in a big city like Jakarta, the availability of clean water is sufficient. Just open the running water faucet. But for people in rural areas the situation is different. It is very difficult to get water in the dry season, or the water is available but not suitable for drinking,” he added.

The first clean water supply project undertaken by BWA is located in Pontang, Banten. To provide clean water, his party dug a well more than 100 meters deep.

Waqf clean water facilities is a solution to resolve the clean water crisis that has occurred in Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)