Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two Metal Factories Shut Down for Toxic Emissions in Indonesia

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 16 minutes ago

Serang, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) has officially sealed off two metal smelting plants in Serang Regency, Banten, after they were found responsible for significant air pollution affecting the Greater Jakarta area.

The two facilities, PT Jaya Abadi Steel, located in Beberan Village, Ciruas, and PT Luckione Environment Science Indonesia, situated in the Modern Cikande Industrial Zone, were operating without proper environmental controls, releasing thick, hazardous emissions into the air.

Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq emphasized that the shutdown represents the government’s firm commitment to protecting public health and environmental quality.

“We arrived while the facilities were operating. There is no compromise for environmental violations. Oversight must go beyond paperwork, it must be real and comprehensive,” Hanif said on Wednesday.

The enforcement action also involved taking air and hazardous waste samples for forensic analysis. In addition to uncontrolled emissions, investigators discovered illegal dumping of toxic and hazardous (B3) waste at both sites.

“This is a decisive step in enforcing environmental law. Clean skies over Greater Jakarta must become a new, non-negotiable standard,” Hanif added.

Deputy for Environmental Law Enforcement Inspector General Rizal Irawan stated that the environmental violations carried clear criminal elements.

“These breaches pose serious risks to human health and the environment. We will continue cracking down on industries that break the law,” he said.

During the sealing, Minister Hanif personally installed warning signs and official barricade lines on-site. PT Jaya Abadi Steel, which produces up to 150,000 tons of metal annually, was using induction furnace technology known for releasing high concentrations of pollutants. PT Luckione had already been recommended for legal action in 2023.

This firm action is intended as a wake-up call for other industries to comply with environmental regulations and uphold the public’s right to clean air and a sustainable ecosystem.

“Every industry must respect the right of citizens to clean air. Sustainable ecosystems depend on responsible business,” Hanif concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us