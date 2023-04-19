Two Israeli Settlers Shot in Sheikh Jarrah

Al-Quds, MINA – Two Israeli migrant settlers were injured in a shooting attack that occurred in the village of Sheikh Jarrah in Israeli-occupied Al-Quds.

A spokesperson for the Israeli occupation police in Al-Quds said, “The Israeli medical team provided first aid at the scene of an unusual incident near the Shimon Tomb in Jerusalem (al-Quds), Palinfo reported.

Israel’s TV13 channel reported that two Israeli settlers were injured in a shooting attack in the village of Sheikh Jarrah in Al-Quds, while the perpetrators of the attack withdrew from the scene.

Israel’s TV12 channel said the attacker was in the vehicle. He shot passersby and then left the scene.

The news channel stated that two of the injured were Breslav followers who left the grave of “Shimon Hatsik” in their car. Then the gunshots hit them.

Israeli police deployed troops, involving border guards, to search for the perpetrators of the attack who managed to escape.

The Israeli police appealed to the Israeli settlers in Sheikh Jarrah to close their houses and not leave them. It is feared that the perpetrator of the attack will still be in the village after he left the scene. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)