Two Indonesian Presidential Candidates, Anies and Ganjar Meet in Mecca

Mecca, MINA – Two Indonesian presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo met at the dinner table at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud’s lunch in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The famous Indonesian da’i, Yusuf Mansyur, who was present at the meeting between Ganjar and Anies, said that this brought a moment of coolness, in the midst of the rivalry between the two currently approaching the 2024 Presidential Election.

“What is clear is that I am happy, this meeting was so peaceful, contestation of love, conflicting narratives, ideas, vision and mission for the future,” Yusuf Mansur was quoted from Kompas TV on Friday.

At the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, according to him, there were also Puan Maharani, Prof. Nasaruddin Umar, Suharso Monoarfa, Abdul Halim, and Ninik Rahayu.

He said Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo did not show a sullen face and they showed harmony.

According to him the message conveyed from this pilgrimage is Rahmatan lil ‘Alamin (Grace to all nature).

Previously, in his latest upload on Instagram today, Friday, Anies Baswedan attended an invitation to lunch with Prince Muhammad bin Salman al-Saud (MBS) at Mina Palace, Mecca, on Thursday. The moment Anies was recorded shaking the Arab prince’s hand.

“When we met the Crown Prince Prince MBS, we thanked him for the honor of being able to go on pilgrimage at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and for his extraordinary service while staying in Makkah,” Anies wrote.

Apart from that, Anies also sent greetings and prayers for MBS’s father, King Salman.

“We want more and more cooperation between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, which will further strengthen the brotherhood between the two nations which has been very long,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

