Two Indonesian Hafidz Win at MHQ Thailand

Jakarta, MINA – Two Indonesian Al-Quran memorizers (hafidz) won 1st and 2nd place in the Musabaqah Hifdzil Qur’an (MHQ) branch in the Asean Qur’an Memorization Competition held by the Muslim Association of Al-Qur’an Readers of Thailand.

As quoted from the website of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) on Monday, the MHQ competition will last for three days, from 2-4 March 2023 in Thailand.

Ach Faiz Fikri, a hafidz from Southeast Sulawesi won 1st place in the Male 30 Juz Memorizing branch. Meanwhile, the hafidz from South Sumatra, Abdurrahman Huzaifi won 2nd place in the Men’s 10 Juz Memorizing branch.

“Alhamdulillah, two Indonesian hafidz (Qur’an memorizers) won the championship in this international event in Thailand,” said Head of MTQ sub-directorate, Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance at the Ministry of Religion, Rijal Ahmad Rangkuty.

“We are grateful for this achievement, hopefully in the future there will be more hafidz, hafidzah, and reciters from Indonesia who can make international achievements,” he added.

Rijal explained, the two hafidz who were sent to Thailand were the winners of the MHQ branch at the 29th National MTQ competition in 2022 in Banjarmasin.

Abdurrahman Huzaifi was the second winner in the Men’s 10 Juz Al-Qur’an Memorization branch representing South Sumatra, while Ach Fais Fikri was the second runner-up in the Men’s 30 Juz Al-Qur’an Memorization branch representing Southeast Sulawesi. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)