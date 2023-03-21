Two Holy Mosques Ready for Millions of Ramadan Visitors

Riyadh, MINA – The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are ready to host millions of worshipers and visitors during Ramadan, the head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said on Monday.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said that all stairs, elevators, sound systems, guidance services, and technical services have been prepared to receive the influx of visitors that the two mosques will see during the holy month, Arab News reported.

Muslims from all over the world and within the Kingdom will visit the two holy mosques, especially during the last ten days of Ramadan, to pray taraweeh, perform Umrah, and pay their respects to the Prophet.

The presidency said it strives to provide the best services and coordinate with the relevant authorities so that pilgrims and worshipers can carry out their religious rites with ease and comfort.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agecy (MINA)