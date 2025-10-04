SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two Global Sumud Flotilla Activists Arrive in Indonesia

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Global Sumud Flotilla activist Muhammad Fatur Rohman (center, being hugged) is welcomed back to Indonesia, alongside fellow activist Wanda Hamidah (right, holding the Palestinian flag), after their humanitarian mission towards Gaza. (Photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA — The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) welcomed back two Indonesian delegates from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2025, Muhammad Fatur Rohman and Wanda Hamidah.

The two arrived at Soekarno–Hatta Airport on Saturday at 5:35 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB), after a long journey on a humanitarian mission to Gaza.

Rifa Berliana Arifin, Country Director of AWG, explained that from the beginning, AWG received a direct mandate from Sumud Nusantara, coordinated by Nadir Al-Nuri (Cinta Gaza Malaysia), to participate in the GSF 2025.

“This participation is a tangible manifestation that the Indonesian nation will never stop voicing and moving to defend Palestine,” she said.

In a moving and welcoming atmosphere, Muhammad Anshorullah, Chairman of the AWG Presidium, expressed appreciation for their efforts.

“Today, we welcome Wanda Hamidah and Fatur Rohman back to their homeland. They are humanitarian fighters who represent all of us in voicing our conscience and fulfilling the mandate of religion and the constitution,” Anshorullah stated.

He added that their struggle to join the Global Sumud Flotilla convoy, which attempted to break the blockade of Gaza, symbolizes that the determination for the liberation of Al-Aqsa will never fade.

“If ultimately they did not reach Gaza, it absolutely does not diminish the value of their struggle as defenders of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla mission itself is part of a cross-national international effort to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as a form of solidarity with the Palestinian people who continue to face the blockade.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Israeli Zionist soldiers attacked 42 Global Sumud Flotilla vessels that were close to arriving in Gaza. A total of 512 volunteers and activists from 47 countries who participated in the humanitarian voyage to Gaza are currently being held hostage by the Israeli Zionists. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

