Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two Civilians Martyred in Israeli Drone Attack in Southern Gaza

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Destruction in Gaza City due to Israeli airstrikes. (Image: X)

Gaza, MINA – Two Palestinian citizens were martyred (killed) as a result of an Israeli occupation drone attack in the eastern area of Khan Yunis on Monday. This incident occurred amidst the continuous violation of the ceasefire by the Israeli military in several areas of the Gaza Strip, particularly in the eastern section.

The Gaza Civil Defense Service reported that the two civilians died after an Israeli drone targeted the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Yunis, Southern Gaza.

Local sources stated that explosions were heard from early morning due to airstrikes hitting several locations, including the Central District of Rafah, the towns of Bani Suheila and Abasan east of Khan Yunis, and the outskirts of the al-Shuja’iya and al-Tuffah neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City.

These areas also experienced artillery shelling and heavy machine-gun fire from Israeli tanks.

Also Read: WHO: 16,000 Patients in Gaza Awaiting Evacuation Abroad

Furthermore, the Israeli military reportedly carried out demolition operations targeting homes and buildings in the City of Rafah, triggering massive explosions that echoed across various areas of the Gaza Strip.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Rights Group: Israel Killing Eight Palestinians Daily Despite Gaza Ceasefire

