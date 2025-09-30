SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Turkiye Sends Food and Medical Supplies to Global Sumud Flotilla

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla fleet continue their voyage from ports in Tunisia, Italy, Spain, and Greece toward Gaza. (Photo: GSF)

Ankara, MINA – The Turkish Red Crescent on Monday delivered food and medical supplies to the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is sailing toward Gaza with humanitarian aid.

The supplies were handed over to vessels carrying around 50 crew members as the flotilla continued its journey across the Mediterranean, navigating between Crete, Cyprus, and Egypt, Anadolu Agency reported.

Earlier the same day, Turkiye coordinated the evacuation of passengers from the Johnny M after the vessel began taking on water.

French captain Bernard Pierre Laguna, who issued a distress call by radio, said he hoped the rest of the flotilla would arrive safely in Gaza.

Also Read: Egypt, Qatar Deliver Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Proposal to Hamas

“Water started pulling the ship down. We lost control, and everyone on board had to be evacuated. I am the captain, and there were 12 people with me. We moved everyone to a safe ship. After this, I just want to go home to Marseille. I did everything I could to reach Gaza, but it was impossible—we almost lost the ship. I will return now. I hope everything goes well for those still heading to Gaza, that they remain safe,” Laguna told Anadolu.

Yasemin Acar, one of the activists aboard the flotilla, said their only goal was to reach Gaza despite repeated challenges.

“The weather is bad. We’ve been bombed and stopped multiple times, but our determination is strong. We’re here because we know Gaza needs this, and we won’t give up. We will keep moving forward. Right now, there are more than 40 ships and hundreds of activists from around the world. Full speed ahead to Gaza,” she said.

Acar noted that they had about three days left to reach Gaza while facing ongoing threats from Israel along the way.

Also Read: Germany Urges Israel Not to Target Sumud Flotilla Heading to Gaza

“Why does Israel want to stop this flotilla? We’re carrying humanitarian aid, not weapons. We pose no threat—Israel is the real danger, not just to Gaza but to the world. They are afraid because they see people mobilizing globally,” she added.

Turkish Red Crescent teams, together with other authorities, also coordinated the evacuation of passengers from the stricken vessel, including nationals from Luxembourg, France, Finland, Mexico, and Malaysia.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, composed of dozens of vessels, has been sailing toward Gaza for days. It carries a significant amount of humanitarian aid, especially medical supplies, and is the largest flotilla ever to head for Gaza.

The term Sumud, meaning “steadfastness” or “unyielding determination” in Arabic, gained prominence among Palestinians after the 1967 Arab–Israeli war (Six-Day War). It reflects the Palestinian struggle to resist occupation, remain on their land, preserve their identity and culture, and pursue nonviolent civil resistance.[]

Also Read: Malaysia Urges UN to Sanction Israel, Calls for Abolition of Veto Power

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagflotilla facing Israeli threats Gaza activists international support Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian flotilla to Gaza Johnny M vessel evacuation medical aid ships to Gaza Palestine solidarity flotilla 2025 steadfastness Sumud meaning Palestine Turkish Red Crescent send supplies for Global Sumud Flotilla Turkiye Gaza aid flotilla

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Turkiye Sends Food and Medical Supplies to Global Sumud Flotilla

  • 12 hours ago
International

Gaza Aid Flotilla Now 463 Nautical Miles from Destination

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Isabel Infantes/Getty Images)
Europe

Spanish PM Confirms Naval Deployment to Support Humanitarian Flotilla to Gaza

  • Thursday, 25 September 2025 - 10:43 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Condemns Israeli Efforts to Criminalize Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 12:30 WIB
International

3 Drones Fly Over Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 07:32 WIB
International

AWG Volunteer Sets Sail for Gaza in Global Sumud Flotilla Mission

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 15:50 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Abbas Urges Israel to Immediately Halt ‘Bloodshed’ in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 09:10 WIB
International

Turkiye Sends Food and Medical Supplies to Global Sumud Flotilla

  • 12 hours ago
Indonesia

Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry: Prabowo’s Statement at UN is a Diplomatic Strategy for Palestinian Independence

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 21:20 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 37 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • Monday, 29 September 2025 - 10:37 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
International

Portugal to Recognize Palestinian State

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 19:29 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 22:40 WIB
International

Several Indonesian Withdraw from Global Sumud Flotilla Voyage, Reaffirms Continued Humanitarian Commitment

  • Saturday, 13 September 2025 - 14:49 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us