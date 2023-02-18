Turkiye Residents Receive Health Services from EMT Muhammadiyah

Hatay, MINA – Turkiye residents who were victims of the earthquake received health services from the Muhammadiyah Emergency Medical Team (EMT) who are members of the INA-EMT (Indonesian Emergency Medical Team) who carry out humanitarian missions in Turkiye.

Medical services are carried out at the Indonesian Field Hospital (RSLI), which was established in Hassa City, Hatay Province, Turkiye. This is the written statement received by MINA on Saturday.

Reports said that two hospitals in Hatay Province were overwhelmed with serving residents. This is because one of the hospitals was unable to function the operating room needed to treat those affected by the earthquake and other patients.

The Governor of Hatay, Ziya Polad, confirmed this. He also hopes that this assistance from Indonesia can ease the medical services of its citizens.

Deputy Chairperson of INA-EMT who is also the EMT Muhammadiyah Coordinator, dr. Corona Rintawan, Sp.EM explained, the field operating room owned by his party can carry out one operation with local anesthesia or regional anesthesia simultaneously.

“The field operating room has been set up with a capacity of one operation with general anesthesia or GA,” said the doctor from the Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center (MDMC).

RSLI, which is operated by EMT, has several facilities, such as waiting rooms, triage, surgery, pharmacy, and tents for resting for medical personnel and volunteers.

On 2 hectares of land in the Hassa area, 27 units of EMT tents stand. The tents are a contribution from BNPB, Ministry of Health, TNI, Polri, PMI and MDMC.

Indonesia’s EMT type 2 is coordinated by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 119 personnel who are members of the EMT come from related agencies and institutions, one of which is the MDMC.

Representatives of the Lazismu Service Office (KL) Turkiye Special Branch Manager (PCIM) also assist doctors and medical staff, as translators.

Since starting operations on Thursday (16/2/2023), it was recorded that 23 residents received medical services at RSLI until 21.00 local time.

However, medical services are currently still limited to outpatient care. Going forward, other health services will be provided pending approval from the Hassa City health authority, in addition to other facilities already installed. (T/RE1)

