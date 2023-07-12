Select Language

Europe

Turkiye Calls on International Community to Prevent Qur’an Burning

Geneva, MINA – Following the Qur’an burning incident, Turkiye called on international authorities to take the necessary measures and prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

“We strongly condemn the recent public burning of the Qur’an, which is a clear manifestation of hatred against the growth of religion,” Deputy Foreign Minister Turkiye Yasin Ekrem Serim said at an urgent session on Acts of Hate Religion at the Human Rights Council. UN via video message on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

He stressed that any form of insulting any holy book is against the principles of tolerance, social peace and respect for human dignity.

“Freedom of expression is a cornerstone of society, but it cannot be abused to spread hatred. It is unacceptable to allow these acts on the basis of freedom of expression. We call on all authorities to take the necessary measures against the perpetrators of this act and to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” he said.

“Turkey, with a majority Muslim population and as a member and partner of all Western organizations such as the European Council, NATO and also the EU candidate, will continue to support initiatives against anti-Islamic sentiments,” he added.

Last month, a person named Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Qur’an under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque in Sweden.

His provocative act coincided with Eid al-Adha, which is celebrated by Muslims around the world.

This drew widespread condemnation from across the Islamic world, including Turkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Indonesia, Pakistan, Senegal, and Mauritania. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

