Turkiye and Syria Earthquake Update: The Death Toll Reaches 33,000 People

Ankara, MINA – The death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria has reached 33,000 people.

As quoted from detikNews on Monday, officials and medics said 29,605 people died in Turkey and 3,574 in Syria as a result of last Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Bringing the total confirmed fatalities to 33,179.

Currently, tens of thousands of rescue workers are still exploring the areas affected by the earthquake in the midst of cold weather which has deepened the misery of millions of people who are now in dire need of help.

The United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people are in dire need of hot food across Turkiye and Syria. As many as 5.3 million people are also believed to have been made homeless in Syria alone.

Nearly 26 million people were affected by this earthquake. The World Health Organization (WHO) said $42.8 million was needed to address the health needs of earthquake victims.

Turkye’s disaster agency said more than 32,000 people from Turkish organizations were working in search and rescue efforts. There are also 8,294 international rescuers.

“Soon, search and rescue people will give way to humanitarian agencies whose job it is to look after the extraordinary number of those affected for the following months,” UN Chief Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in a video posted to Twitter.

The earthquake in Turkiye and Syria has also become one of the natural disasters with the most victims. The death toll from this earthquake exceeded that of the tsunami in Japan which reached 18 thousand people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)