Turkiye and Syria Earthquake Update: Death Toll is Over 28,000

Ankara, MINA – The death toll from the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkiye and Syria has exceeded 28 thousand people.

As quoted from CNN on Sunday. The number of fatalities increased in just a matter of hours and now there are 28,192 people who have died.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said the death toll from the earthquake had reached 24,617 there. The latest data was disclosed by Oktay in a press conference held on Saturday local time.

Meanwhile in Syria, the total death toll reached 3,575 people. The number includes 2,167 people who were killed in rebel-held areas in the northwest according to information from the White Helmets, a volunteer organization in Syria.

While the death toll in areas controlled by the Syrian government reached 1,408 people.

The number of injured people in all areas of Syria reached 5,273. he details are 2,326 in areas controlled by the government and 2,950 people in areas controlled by rebels. (T/RE1)

