Turkish, Palestinian Presidents Meet in Istanbul

Istanbul, MINA –  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul on Saturday 10 July, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Vahdettin Pavilion.

Abbas is on a three-day visit to Turkey at Erdogan’s invitation, Anadolu Agency reported.

All aspects of relations between Turkey and Palestine will be discussed during his trip, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a previous statement on Friday.

Ways to boost bilateral cooperation, the humanitarian situation in Palestine, and the latest developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict will be discussed, the statement said.

Also expected to be on the agenda are efforts for reconciliation between various Palestinian groups, as well as the highly anticipated elections in Palestine, it added.(T/R3/RE1)

