SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Turkish Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Over “Genocide” Charges

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Istanbul, MINA – A Turkish court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several senior Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, on charges of committing genocide.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced in a statement that arrest warrants were issued for 37 suspects, without disclosing the full list of names, as reported by Quds Press.

Earlier, on November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) had also issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and several top Israeli officials, including former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The charges include using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and blocking humanitarian aid, and denying access to essential supplies such as food, water, medicine, and electricity.

Also Read: Gaza Students Return to University After Two Years of War

The court stated that there are reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bear command responsibility for actions carried out by Israeli forces.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Tens of Thousands Defy Israeli Restrictions for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

TagBenjamin Netanyahu war crimes crimes against humanity Gaza ICC Gaza investigation international justice for Palestine Israel war crimes Gaza Strip Itamar Ben-Gvir genocide case Netanyahu arrest warrant Turkey Turkish court genocide charges Turkish prosecutor Netanyahu case Yisrael Katz arrest warrant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Turkish Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Over “Genocide” Charges

  • 10 hours ago
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Rabbinate Bans Reserve Soldiers From Carrying Weapons Amid Spike in Suicides

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Palestine

Israel Declares Border Area With Egypt Closed Military Zone

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 17:26 WIB
Indonesia

369 Youth Trained by Religious Affairs Ministry as Peer Educators to Prevent Child Marriage

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 19:30 WIB
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 20:55 WIB
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 08:26 WIB
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Humanitarian Truce Proposed by International Quartet

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 09:54 WIB
Palestine

Armed Israeli Settlers Steal Olive Harvest South of Hebron

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 16:10 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Students Return to University After Two Years of War

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Palestine Solidarity Month 2025: AWG and Indonesian Parliament Hold “Solidarity Run for Palestine”

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us