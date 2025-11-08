Turkish Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Over “Genocide” Charges

Istanbul, MINA – A Turkish court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several senior Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, on charges of committing genocide.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced in a statement that arrest warrants were issued for 37 suspects, without disclosing the full list of names, as reported by Quds Press.

Earlier, on November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) had also issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and several top Israeli officials, including former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The charges include using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and blocking humanitarian aid, and denying access to essential supplies such as food, water, medicine, and electricity.

Also Read: Gaza Students Return to University After Two Years of War

The court stated that there are reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bear command responsibility for actions carried out by Israeli forces.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Tens of Thousands Defy Israeli Restrictions for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque