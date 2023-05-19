Turkey Strongly Condemns Israeli Raids on Al-Aqsa

Ankara, MINA – The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned today the recent raid by far-right Israeli Jewish groups into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

“We strongly condemn the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by fanatical Jewish groups under police protection and their attempts to perform prayers in this area, violating once again the historical status quo at Haram Al-Sharif,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday, WAFA reported.

Turkey urged the Israeli government not to allow such “provocative actions.”

“We expect the necessary measures for the preservation of status quo in the holy places to be taken seriously and without delay,” it added.

Hundreds of Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Thursday morning.

This came as Israeli settlers prepared to celebrate the 56th anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem along with their provocative flag-waving march through Jerusalem’s Old City.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)