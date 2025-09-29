Trump Unveils 20-Point Plan to End Gaza War and Rebuild Enclave

Washington, MINA – The White House on Monday unveiled a comprehensive 20-point plan aimed at halting the war in Gaza and setting the groundwork for long-term peace, as US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C.

The proposal envisions Gaza becoming “a deradicalized, terror-free zone” that no longer poses a threat to its neighbors while ensuring redevelopment for the benefit of its people. According to the plan, if both sides agree, the war would end immediately, Israeli forces would withdraw to agreed positions, and all military operations would be suspended.

Within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance, all hostages, both living and deceased, must be returned. In exchange, Israel would release 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023. For every Israeli hostage’s body returned, Israel would release the remains of 15 Gazans.

The plan also offers amnesty to Hamas members who renounce violence and surrender weapons. Those wishing to leave Gaza would be given safe passage to countries willing to receive them. Full humanitarian aid, supervised by the UN, the Red Crescent, and neutral organizations, would immediately flow into Gaza, including supplies for hospitals, bakeries, and infrastructure reconstruction.

Governance would be overseen by a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee with international support. Hamas and other factions would play no role in administration. Oversight would be managed by an international transitional body, the “board of peace,” chaired by Trump and other world leaders.

The plan calls for the complete dismantling of Hamas’ military infrastructure, monitored by independent observers, and the deployment of an International Stabilization Force to support vetted Palestinian police and coordinate with Israel and Egypt on border security. If Hamas rejects the plan, aid operations would continue in areas secured by international forces.

Israel would not occupy or annex Gaza, and its forces would withdraw once the international mission assumes control. The plan also includes an economic development initiative, creating a special economic zone with favorable trade terms, and guarantees that no one will be forced to leave Gaza, with freedom to exit and return.

In addition, the proposal promotes interfaith dialogue and envisions a future pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, contingent on reforms within the Palestinian Authority. The United States pledged to facilitate dialogue between Israel and Palestinians for a peaceful and prosperous coexistence.

Since October 2023, Israeli military actions in Gaza have killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave, leaving it uninhabitable and pushing its population into famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

