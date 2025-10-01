SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Gives Hamas 3-4 Days to Respond to Gaza Peace Plan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

9 Views

US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Hamas has three to four days to respond to his 20-point Gaza peace plan, warning of severe consequences if the group rejects the proposal.

“We’re going to do about three or four days. We’ll see how it is,” Trump told reporters when asked about the timeline for a response from the Palestinian resistance movement.

According to Trump, all Arab and Muslim countries, as well as Israel, have already agreed to the plan.

“We’re just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not and if it’s not, it’s going to be a very sad end,” he said.

The peace plan, unveiled Monday during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, includes several key points: the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, the full disarmament of Hamas, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the creation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the territory.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression in Gaza has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated infrastructure, caused mass displacement, and triggered famine and disease outbreaks, leaving the enclave nearly uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

