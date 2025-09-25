SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Declares He Will Not Allow Israel to Annex the West Bank

US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump on Thursday firmly stated that he will not permit Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, signaling a significant stance amid ongoing tensions in the region.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen,” Trump told reporters during a signing ceremony for an executive order in the Oval Office, Anadolu Agency reported.

The president said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Gaza. “I’m not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank. There’s been enough. It’s time to stop now,” he added.

His comments come as violence continues in the West Bank, where at least 1,044 Palestinians have been killed and over 10,000 injured by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a landmark opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

