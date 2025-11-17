SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Considers F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

7 Views

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is considering approving the sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. The statement came just hours before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s scheduled visit to the White House on Tuesday.

“I will say that we will be doing that. We’ll be selling F-35s,” President Trump told reporters when questioned about the potential sale.

This follows the President’s comments from last Friday, where he noted Riyadh’s “strong interest” in purchasing the advanced aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin. “They wanna buy a lot of jets,” Trump stated. “They’ve asked me to look at it. They want to buy a lot of ’35s,’ but they want to buy actually more than that fighter jets.”

Several US media outlets have reported that the administration is leaning toward supporting the major defense deal.

Also Read: UN Security Council Adopts US-backed Resolution to Deploy International Force in Gaza

According to a Bloomberg report, which cited an administration official, President Trump and the Crown Prince are expected to reach an agreement facilitating the purchase of the F-35s during the visit. The deal would be part of broader economic and defense arrangements, including a liquefied natural gas agreement.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

Tagarms sale defense deal Donald Trump F-35 fighter jets Lockheed Martin Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia US-Saudi relations White House

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
America

Trump Considers F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

  • 14 hours ago
Hamas Announces Continued Search for Israeli Captives' Bodies Despite Difficulties (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamas Announces Continued Search for Israeli Captives’ Bodies Despite Difficulties

  • 21 hours ago
Africa

US Calls for Action to Halt Weapons Flow to Sudan’s RSF

  • Thursday, 13 November 2025 - 21:01 WIB
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Türkiye Urges Israel to Match Hamas’ Constructive Steps Toward Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

  • Thursday, 13 November 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Pledges Full US Support for Syria Under New President Ahmed al-Sharaa

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 11:23 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues Tenders for 356 New Illegal Settlement Units in West Bank

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 15:49 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Indonesia

Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

  • Sunday, 16 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (photo: ABD News24)
Asia

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

  • 12 hours ago
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocking Vital Tent Deliveries to Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
International

UN Security Council Adopts US-backed Resolution to Deploy International Force in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (photo:Arab News)
America

Trump Considers F-35 Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

  • 14 hours ago
The condition of Palestinian prisoners captured by Israeli occupation forces, shackled, stripped, and blindfolded. (Photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

98 Palestinian Detainees Have Died in Prisons Since Gaza War Began

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Din Syamsuddin and Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew Blend Islamic and Chinese Values at the 9th World Peace Forum

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 05:30 WIB
International

Riyadh and Madinah Named in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

  • Sunday, 2 November 2025 - 17:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us