Trump Confirms Gaza Ceasefire Still in Effect Despite Israeli Violations

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza remains in effect, even as Israeli airstrikes have continued to claim dozens of Palestinian lives. He emphasized that Washington is working to ensure sustained calm between Israel and Hamas.

“We’re going to have to see what’s happening. We want to make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas,” Trump told reporters when asked about the latest Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The president acknowledged that while there have been ongoing incidents, he believes some of the violence may be the result of actions by “rebels within” rather than Hamas leadership. “As you know, they’ve been quite rambunctious. They’ve been doing some shooting. And we think maybe the leadership isn’t involved in that,” Trump said, adding, “But either way, it’s going to be handled properly. It’s going to be handled toughly, but properly.”

When asked if the ceasefire remains in place, Trump replied firmly, “Yes.” However, according to the Gaza Government Media Office, at least 97 Palestinians have been killed and 230 others wounded since the ceasefire took effect on October 10. The office reported that Israeli forces committed 80 documented violations, describing them as a “flagrant breach of international humanitarian law.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)