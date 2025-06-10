SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Calls for Troop Deployment Amid Immigration Unrest in Los Angeles

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Los Angeles, MINA – President Donald Trump on Monday called for the deployment of troops amid escalating unrest in Los Angeles sparked by recent immigration raids.

“Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referencing clashes between immigration officials and demonstrators, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a separate post, Trump ordered the immediate arrest of anyone wearing a mask, suggesting they posed a threat to public safety. He also cited a statement from Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell, who reportedly warned that protesters were becoming “very much more aggressive” and may require reassessment of law enforcement tactics.

“Don’t let these thugs get away with this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump added, directly blaming Democratic leadership in California and Los Angeles for the deteriorating situation.

Also Read: Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

The unrest followed intensified immigration raids carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), sparking widespread protests throughout Los Angeles County.

On Saturday, Trump signed a memo invoking Title 10 authority, authorizing the deployment of at least 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles County. This action came after confrontations in Paramount, California, and expanding demonstrations across the region.

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Trump’s decision, writing on X that the move was “purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”

Despite mounting criticism, demonstrations in support of undocumented immigrants detained by ICE have continued throughout the city. []

Also Read: Thousands Join Global March to Gaza, Head Towards Rafah Crossing

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

