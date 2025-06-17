SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Calls for Tehran Mass Evacuation Amid Iran-Israel Escalation

sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Ottawa, MINA – US President Donald Trump has ordered 17 million Iranian citizens to “immediately evacuate Tehran,” threatening escalation as Iran and Israel draw closer to direct confrontation.

In a Tuesday, early morning post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated: “Iran must not have a Nuclear Weapon.” Tasnim News Agency (TNA) reported the statement.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump wrote.

The Greater Tehran Metropolitan Area, home to nearly 17 million people, faces heightened fears of a potential attack. Trump did not provide specific clarification for his evacuation call, but the statement comes amidst a dramatic military build-up in the region.

Also Read: Israel Blocks Press After Iran Hits Haifa Refinery

Just hours before Trump’s post, the Israeli military had issued its own threat, urging the evacuation of parts of central Tehran, affecting up to 330,000 residents. The designated evacuation zone included the national TV building, a major police command center, and three hospitals. This marked the first-ever Israeli military evacuation order issued within the Iranian capital.

A White House official, speaking to CNN, stated that President Trump had received continuous intelligence updates on the situation throughout the day while attending the G7 Summit in Canada. [Sibghoh]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Belgian Foreign Minister Reiterates Call for Sanctions Against Israel

About Us