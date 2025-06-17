Trump Calls for Tehran Mass Evacuation Amid Iran-Israel Escalation

Ottawa, MINA – US President Donald Trump has ordered 17 million Iranian citizens to “immediately evacuate Tehran,” threatening escalation as Iran and Israel draw closer to direct confrontation.

In a Tuesday, early morning post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated: “Iran must not have a Nuclear Weapon.” Tasnim News Agency (TNA) reported the statement.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump wrote.

The Greater Tehran Metropolitan Area, home to nearly 17 million people, faces heightened fears of a potential attack. Trump did not provide specific clarification for his evacuation call, but the statement comes amidst a dramatic military build-up in the region.

Just hours before Trump’s post, the Israeli military had issued its own threat, urging the evacuation of parts of central Tehran, affecting up to 330,000 residents. The designated evacuation zone included the national TV building, a major police command center, and three hospitals. This marked the first-ever Israeli military evacuation order issued within the Iranian capital.

A White House official, speaking to CNN, stated that President Trump had received continuous intelligence updates on the situation throughout the day while attending the G7 Summit in Canada. [Sibghoh]

