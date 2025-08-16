SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump: After Summit with Putin, It’s Now Up to Zelenskyy and Europe to Finalize Peace

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump said Friday that following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is now up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders “to get it done.”

Speaking in a Fox News interview after his historic meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump noted that “a lot of points were agreed on” during the more than three-hour talks.

“There’s not that much, you know, one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached,” Trump said.

“Now, it’s really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it’s up to President Zelensky,” he added.

Also Read: First Round of Putin-Trump Talks on Ukraine Settlement Concludes in Alaska

Both Trump and Putin struck an optimistic tone after the closed-door discussions, with Putin saying they had reached an “understanding.”

While details of the deal framework remain unclear, major sticking points ahead of the summit included controversial territorial swaps between Russia and Ukraine which Zelenskyy has firmly rejected as well as the scope of potential security guarantees for Kyiv to prevent renewed Russian aggression.

Trump further revealed that a trilateral meeting between himself, Zelenskyy, and Putin would be arranged, though he did not specify a date.

“They both want me there, and I’ll be there. You’ve got to see it out,” Trump said. []

Also Read: Trump, Putin Hold Closed-Door Talks in Alaska on Ending Ukraine War

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAmericas Diplomacy Donald Trump European Union Land Swaps peace talks Russia Russia-Ukraine War Security Guarantees Ukraine United States Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

