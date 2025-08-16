Trump: After Summit with Putin, It’s Now Up to Zelenskyy and Europe to Finalize Peace

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump said Friday that following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is now up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders “to get it done.”

Speaking in a Fox News interview after his historic meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump noted that “a lot of points were agreed on” during the more than three-hour talks.

“There’s not that much, you know, one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached,” Trump said.

“Now, it’s really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it’s up to President Zelensky,” he added.

Both Trump and Putin struck an optimistic tone after the closed-door discussions, with Putin saying they had reached an “understanding.”

While details of the deal framework remain unclear, major sticking points ahead of the summit included controversial territorial swaps between Russia and Ukraine which Zelenskyy has firmly rejected as well as the scope of potential security guarantees for Kyiv to prevent renewed Russian aggression.

Trump further revealed that a trilateral meeting between himself, Zelenskyy, and Putin would be arranged, though he did not specify a date.

“They both want me there, and I’ll be there. You’ve got to see it out,” Trump said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)